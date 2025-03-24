Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $750.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPWR. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.58.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $590.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,807,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after acquiring an additional 328,203 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,795,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,297,000 after acquiring an additional 214,395 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.