Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

RIGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez sold 4,952 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $103,595.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,425.68. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Santos sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $44,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,220. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,113 shares of company stock worth $190,644. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

