Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,167 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, insider Adam Zausmer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,989.10. This trade represents a 3.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

RC opened at $5.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $821.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.43. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

