Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,665 SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJW. Bank of America raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $51.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.