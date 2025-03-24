Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kyndryl by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Kyndryl by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,594.94. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,374.37. This represents a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of KD stock opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $43.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KD

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.