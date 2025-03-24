Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after acquiring an additional 95,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 585,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 262,504 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 521,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 124,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 495,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 70,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $24.99 on Monday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $26,668.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,468.58. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $140,574.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,665.60. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,117 shares of company stock worth $534,442. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

