Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

GTES stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. This represents a 46.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

