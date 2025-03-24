Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,401 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1,748.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $156.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.