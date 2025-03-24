Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 16,602 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $287,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,097.80. The trade was a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 17,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $563,374.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489.15. This trade represents a 98.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,174. 7.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

PGC opened at $28.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $504.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.