Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.
Insider Activity
Nutrien Stock Performance
Shares of NTR stock opened at C$75.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.70. The stock has a market cap of C$25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$60.74 and a 12 month high of C$83.14.
Nutrien Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.48%.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
