Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Insider Activity

Nutrien Stock Performance

In other Nutrien news, Director Julie Lagacy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$73.28 per share, with a total value of C$146,563.20. Also, Director Michael Jeremiah Hennigan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$73.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$369,910.00. Insiders have bought a total of 18,840 shares of company stock worth $1,285,304 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$75.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.70. The stock has a market cap of C$25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$60.74 and a 12 month high of C$83.14.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.48%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.