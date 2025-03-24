Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 718,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 6,993.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 872,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 859,774 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,897,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,481,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,569,000 after acquiring an additional 425,630 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 711,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 356,803 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNUT. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

DNUT stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $936.65 million, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Krispy Kreme had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

