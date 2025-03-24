Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Holdings Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 329,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 56,457 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 206,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kelly Services Stock Down 3.6 %

KELYA stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $459.47 million, a PE ratio of -219.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is -500.00%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

