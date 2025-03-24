Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 318.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVX. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Enovix Price Performance

Enovix stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. The business had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enovix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.