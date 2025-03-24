Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,895 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 54.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $140,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of CSTL opened at $20.52 on Monday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $41,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,099.20. This represents a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $221,613.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,204 shares of company stock worth $1,055,988. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

