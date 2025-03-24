Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IREN. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,371,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $782,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,739,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $7.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. Iris Energy Limited has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. Analysts anticipate that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IREN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

Iris Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.