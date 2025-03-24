Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.28 Million Position in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Onestream were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onestream by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 105,403 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,290,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,900,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,381,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,493,000.

Onestream Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OS opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. Onestream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onestream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

Insider Activity at Onestream

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Onestream Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

