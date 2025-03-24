Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Univest Financial

In other news, Director Anne Vazquez acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $35,787.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,937.50. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UVSP opened at $28.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $32.75.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

