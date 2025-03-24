Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $476.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL stock opened at $336.89 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $321.93 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.36.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

