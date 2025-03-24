Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Receives $26.67 Average PT from Analysts

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on AROC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

Archrock Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Archrock by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 124.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 167,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Archrock by 94.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 205,241 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. Archrock has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 73.08%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

