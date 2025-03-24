Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Receives $26.67 Average PT from Analysts

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.
Several analysts have recently commented on AROC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock
Archrock Price Performance
Archrock stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. Archrock has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $30.44.
Archrock Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 73.08%.
About Archrock
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.
