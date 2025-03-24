ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $31.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MT opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Free Report

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

