ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $31.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.17.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
ArcelorMittal Trading Down 1.3 %
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.
Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
