Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

APLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

