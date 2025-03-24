Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMPX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

AMPX opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $328.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.56. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.21.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, CEO Kang Sun sold 34,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $107,524.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,282,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,603.73. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 18,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $56,784.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,140. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,088 shares of company stock worth $235,025 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 124.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 152,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 50.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 184,863 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 343.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

