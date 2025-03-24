Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $68.96.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

