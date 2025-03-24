3D Systems’ (DDD) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (d-) rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

DDD stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 1,844.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 359,817 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 341,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,379 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 149,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,031 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 822.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 139,685 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

