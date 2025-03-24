11,710 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,010,000 after purchasing an additional 146,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,545,000 after acquiring an additional 52,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2,767.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,589,000 after acquiring an additional 794,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 727,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,762,000 after purchasing an additional 379,400 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $280,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,736,206.05. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,577.02. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

