Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,643 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,504,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 86,592 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,788,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 950,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 36,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 746,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 354,116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PEB opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -9.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEB. Wedbush cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

