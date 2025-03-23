Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 331.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after acquiring an additional 253,679 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 186,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 54.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,881,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,478 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 243,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,018,000 after buying an additional 43,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Up 0.3 %

FRPT stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average is $137.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $164.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRPT

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.