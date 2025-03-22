Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $38.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 956.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 130,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,652 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

