Reviewing Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) & Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Simmons First National and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Simmons First National
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2.00
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Simmons First National presently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Simmons First National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.
Dividends
Volatility & Risk
Simmons First National has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Simmons First National and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Simmons First National
|$208.50 million
|12.30
|$152.69 million
|$1.21
|16.85
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
|$292.68 million
|2.40
|$88.46 million
|$121.02
|8.29
Simmons First National has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares Simmons First National and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Simmons First National
|10.46%
|5.10%
|0.65%
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
|30.22%
|15.22%
|1.62%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
27.6% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Simmons First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Simmons First National beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Simmons First National
Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services. It also provides ATM services; Internet and mobile banking platforms; overdraft facilities; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; online banking services; and investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.
