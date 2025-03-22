Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cormark Analyst Says

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OLA. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 price target on Orla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.86.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLA
Orla Mining Stock Performance
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orla Mining
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.