Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cormark Analyst Says

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OLA. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 price target on Orla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.86.

TSE:OLA opened at C$12.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.67 and a beta of 1.57. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

