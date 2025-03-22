Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $24.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,167,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,797,000 after acquiring an additional 882,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,095,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,592,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,179,000 after acquiring an additional 377,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,578,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

