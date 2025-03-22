Comparing Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 557.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser pays out 152.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Easterly Government Properties and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 1 1 1 0 2.00 Weyerhaeuser 0 2 5 1 2.88

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.08%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.97%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 6.25% 1.34% 0.62% Weyerhaeuser 5.56% 3.86% 2.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Weyerhaeuser”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $302.05 million 3.73 $18.80 million $0.19 54.97 Weyerhaeuser $7.12 billion 2.97 $396.00 million $0.55 53.05

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Weyerhaeuser is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Easterly Government Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

