Brokerages Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Price Target at $27.56

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,993 shares of company stock worth $89,682. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,519,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,445,000 after buying an additional 253,708 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 730,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,184,000 after buying an additional 437,691 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,965,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,247,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Regions Financial by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 99,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.