Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Target Price at $11.63

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

