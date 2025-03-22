Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target at $127.00

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. This represents a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 161,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 627,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 57,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

