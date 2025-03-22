BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $43.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKU

BankUnited Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BKU opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,955. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,478.74. This trade represents a 10.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.