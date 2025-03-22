Analysts Set Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target at $164.62

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chord Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average is $122.16. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $99.40 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

