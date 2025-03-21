Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 728,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,834,000 after purchasing an additional 46,677 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 66,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $238,347.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,213.28. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.59.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.13 and a 200 day moving average of $176.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.90 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

