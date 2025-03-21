Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Position Cut by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,568 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Trading Up 0.7 %

ESNT stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

