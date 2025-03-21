Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,161 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Civista Bancshares worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Civista Bancshares from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $27.00 price objective on Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

