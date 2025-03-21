Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 575.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after acquiring an additional 112,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gretchen Howard acquired 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,623.80. This represents a 40.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $55,671.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,414.88. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

