Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 64,043 Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2,432.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 40,904.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $951.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,704. The trade was a 238.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,070. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

