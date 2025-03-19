Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.46 and a 200-day moving average of $155.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.66 and a 12 month high of $173.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.80%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

