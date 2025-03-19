Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Stock Holdings Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Resources Connection by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 35,178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 105,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 104,833 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 263.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 117,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 85,472 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.11%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

