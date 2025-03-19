Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 120,397 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,515,000 after buying an additional 811,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,249,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,745,000 after acquiring an additional 223,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,841,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,151,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after acquiring an additional 712,469 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CCL opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.