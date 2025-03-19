MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of MYR Group worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYRG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $24,145,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 586.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 60,085 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $5,035,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 84,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $4,044,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $124.34 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $181.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.07.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

