AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 3,072 Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 273.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNTH. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 52.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dianthus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

