ZOO Digital Group (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Shares Down 16.4% – What’s Next?

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 5,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

