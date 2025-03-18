What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for O-I Glass Q2 Earnings?

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for O-I Glass in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%.

OI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NYSE OI opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

