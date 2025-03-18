u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
u-blox Stock Performance
Shares of UBLXF opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. u-blox has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.01.
About u-blox
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than u-blox
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.