u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

u-blox Stock Performance

Shares of UBLXF opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. u-blox has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.01.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

